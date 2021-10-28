Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

