Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

NYSE DB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 234,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

