Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Terex has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

