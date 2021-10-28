Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.43 ($19.33) and last traded at €16.38 ($19.27). 6,910,156 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.28 ($19.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

