Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.