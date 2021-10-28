Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

DVN opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

