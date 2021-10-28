DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $198.34

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $25,828.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $198.34 or 0.00325672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

