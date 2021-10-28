DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 395.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

DHCA stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

