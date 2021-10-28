DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

