Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Raised by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,318,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

