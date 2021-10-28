Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 372,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,695. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
