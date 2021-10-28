Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 372,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,695. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

