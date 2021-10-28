Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $21.22. Digi International shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 82,755 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

