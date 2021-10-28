Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $21.22. Digi International shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 82,755 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
