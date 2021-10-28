Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Digimarc by 190.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digimarc by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 187.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DMRC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.20. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

