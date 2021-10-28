Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

DLR stock opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

