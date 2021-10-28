Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

