DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBRG stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Several brokerages have commented on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,769,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

