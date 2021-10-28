Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $722.26

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 722.26 ($9.44) and traded as high as GBX 745.51 ($9.74). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 19,448 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 732.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 722.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

