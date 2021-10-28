Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

