Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.