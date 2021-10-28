Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.