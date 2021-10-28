Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 825,714 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 614.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $364,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $5,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

