Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.16% of Newpark Resources worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

