Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,597 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

