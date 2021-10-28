Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 1,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

DDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -43.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

