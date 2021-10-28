Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $80.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

