Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Decreases Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $2,384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $171,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $808.24 million, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

