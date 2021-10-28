Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $25.02 Million Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

