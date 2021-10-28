Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,170. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

