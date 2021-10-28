Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. 13,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,014. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

