DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Issue $2.06 Dividend

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) declared a dividend on Monday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 2.0629 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.53.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

