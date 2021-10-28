Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$99.00 and last traded at C$99.57. Approximately 40,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 107,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.65.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.55.

The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

