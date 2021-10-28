DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.96 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

