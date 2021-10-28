DODO Market Capitalization Tops $154.61 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $154.61 million and $75.57 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

