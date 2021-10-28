Dogecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.89 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $40.48 billion and $15.89 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00307391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,875,387,608 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

