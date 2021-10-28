Dominic Paul Buys 14,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($69,689.05).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 386.20 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.25 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.69 ($5.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

