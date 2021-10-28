Dominic Paul Buys 14,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($69,689.05).
Shares of DOM opened at GBX 386.20 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.25 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 443.69 ($5.80).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 90.23%.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.