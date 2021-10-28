DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 5.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57. 1,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

