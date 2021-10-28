DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 5.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57. 1,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
