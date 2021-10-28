Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 16,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,855. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.