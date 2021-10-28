Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 1,718,241 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718,241 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 3.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Datadog worth $286,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock valued at $410,178,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $159.89. 25,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.