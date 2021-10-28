Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $14.04 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,035,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,375,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,442,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ MQ traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,334. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

