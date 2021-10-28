Drep [new] (DREP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and $3.57 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00208035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00098539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

