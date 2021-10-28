Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $28.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $830.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

