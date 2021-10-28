Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.