Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 28,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

