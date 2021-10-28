DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

