DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.28.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

