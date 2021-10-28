DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.
Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.