DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

