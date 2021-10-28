DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

