Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,747. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

