Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the highest is $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 476.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 48,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.