Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the highest is $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 476.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 48,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

