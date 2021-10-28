e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

