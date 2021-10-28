e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
